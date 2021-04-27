Rain risk will evaporate by Tuesday afternoon before heat arrives

The second day of “possible” rain will likely not generate much if any precipitation Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain in Las Vegas is officially 40% on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Our best chance is from late morning until early afternoon,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “The front is moving to the south so our best chance is until late morning or early afternoon.”

Laughlin and Primm as well as northwest Arizona have better chances of seeing rain, Boucher said.

The Tuesday high will be about 70 in Las Vegas with winds up to 10 mph and gusts a bit higher.

The heat will begin on Wednesday with a projected high of 84 before a 91 on Thursday and a 98 on Friday. A Saturday forecast of 99 will coincide with the arrival of May.

“Temperatures will be considerably above normal and there may be windy conditions with fire dangers,” Boucher said.

