Rain, snow forecast in Las Vegas area through Wednesday

Rain chances in the Las Vegas Valley are pegged at up to 80 percent through Wednesday. Up to 2 feet of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Rain in the Las Vegas Valley should begin in the afternoon or evening of Monday, April 6, 2020, and continue off and on through Wednesday. Up to 2 feet of snow could fall in higher elevations of the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range, according to the National Weather Service. Snow falls along state Route 159 around the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s going to be a wet three to four days for the Las Vegas Valley, and a snowy time for many mountain residents around the valley.

Rain is forecast to begin Monday afternoon across parts of the valley and continue through as late as Thursday morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We could get a band of showers in the afternoon and perhaps a better storm developing later tonight,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce. “Wednesday could turn out to be the more active day with the heaviest rain potential.”

After a high of 75 on Sunday at McCarran International Airport, the predicted high is 66 on Monday with wind gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.

Rain chances continue through Wednesday night when the rain chance is pegged at 80%.

Heavy snow over 3 days

Heavy snow is expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range over the next three days, according to a winter storm warning issued early Monday by the weather service.

The warning begins at 11 a.m. Monday and continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially on Nevada routes 156, 157 and 158 in the Mount Charleston area.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are forecast above 6,500 feet, 12 to 18 inches above 7,500 feet, around 2 feet near the crest.

“Heavy snow will occur in multiple rounds over the next three days,” the warning stated. “Warm temperatures may initially limit accumulation below 7,500 feet on Monday, but cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will allow accumulations down to 6,500 feet.”

The warning noted that the heavy, wet snow may down trees and power lines.

Call 511 for the latest Nevada road conditions.

