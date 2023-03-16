Rain, snow gone as sunny, cool Las Vegas weekend forecast

The sky should clear for a weekend of sunshine in the Las Vegas Valley starting Thursday.

Lee Canyon had plenty of white on buildings just after closing time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Lee Canyon)

Precipitation is forecast to be absent from the Las Vegas Valley for the weekend starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

After Wednesday showers caused some area flooding and mountain snow was expected to reach up to 2 feet at the peaks, the sky should be sunny with a high near 64. A north wind of 10-14 mph will chill the air. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

Winds will calm Thursday night at 6-8 mph from the northeast.

The Friday low should be near 43 before rising to around 64.

Weekend highs are expected to be in the lower 60s before rising early next week. A chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Lee Canyon nearing record

Lee Canyon had logged 229 inches of snow for the season on Wednesday afternoon with 12 inches in the past 12 hours. The website said it anticipated getting a few more inches Wednesday night, but the weather service was calling for 4 to 8 inches.

