49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Rain, snow gone as sunny, cool Las Vegas weekend forecast

Sunny skies forecast for Thursday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Lee Canyon had plenty of white on buildings just after closing time on Wednesday, March 15, 202 ...
Lee Canyon had plenty of white on buildings just after closing time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Lee Canyon)

Precipitation is forecast to be absent from the Las Vegas Valley for the weekend starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

After Wednesday showers caused some area flooding and mountain snow was expected to reach up to 2 feet at the peaks, the sky should be sunny with a high near 64. A north wind of 10-14 mph will chill the air. Gusts could reach 20 mph.

Winds will calm Thursday night at 6-8 mph from the northeast.

The Friday low should be near 43 before rising to around 64.

Weekend highs are expected to be in the lower 60s before rising early next week. A chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Lee Canyon nearing record

Lee Canyon had logged 229 inches of snow for the season on Wednesday afternoon with 12 inches in the past 12 hours. The website said it anticipated getting a few more inches Wednesday night, but the weather service was calling for 4 to 8 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
2
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
Biden motorcade to again disrupt Vegas traffic on Wednesday
3
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
4
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
Raiders resist urge to spend haphazardly on free agents
5
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Judge who recused self in Henry Ruggs case delays further decision
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE -This photo provided by Palisades Tahoe shows a freshly covered snowfall on a ski run at P ...
Tahoe ski resorts get good, bad from relentless winter
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

“It’s heaven sent for a skier because I can ski until Memorial Day,” said Dan Lavely, 66, a Reno resident who’s been skiing for about 40 years.

More stories for you
Warming Thursday forecast before winds arrive Friday
Warming Thursday forecast before winds arrive Friday
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Clear, chilly, breezy Sunday forecast for Las Vegas Valley
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
Las Vegas sees high winds again as new storm nears
Las Vegas sees high winds again as new storm nears
Enjoy the warmth, sunshine for next 3 days in Las Vegas
Enjoy the warmth, sunshine for next 3 days in Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon opening delayed as strong winds remain in forecast
Red Rock Canyon opening delayed as strong winds remain in forecast