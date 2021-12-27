49°F
Rain, snow in Las Vegas forecast for final week of 2021

Chance of rain throughout the week.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated December 27, 2021 - 9:13 am
A storm moves into Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rainbow appears above the valley floor at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as r ...
A dry weather year will culminate with a chance of rain or snow each day of the final week of 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday brings a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Winds will gust to 40 mph with a high temperature around 53. A wind advisory went into effct at 9 a.m. and will run through 3 a.m.

Rain and snow showers are possible overnight mainly before 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent, but little or no accumulation is expected. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a now around 38. Winds may gust to 26 mph.

Rain or snow are possible Tuesday before 9 a.m. and then rain showers. The chances are around 30 percent with not much accumulation expected. A high near 47 is forecast.

Conditions will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday when high temperatures will stay below 50.

Friday’s high may reach 52, but a chance of showers remains in the forecast on the last day of the year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
