42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Rain, snow possible in Las Vegas until Super Bowl weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Three-day rain totals for the Las Vegas region for the storm Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2024. (Regi ...
Three-day rain totals for the Las Vegas region for the storm Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2024. (Regional Flood Control District gauge totals)
Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber after the two days of heavy rain acros ...
Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber after the two days of heavy rain across Southern Nevada. (Amargosa Conservancy)
The Amargosa River flows strong through the Amargosa Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Amargosa ...
The Amargosa River flows strong through the Amargosa Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Amargosa Conservancy)

The worst of it is over.

A three-day storm dropped from 3-5 feet of snow in the Spring Mountains to a low of about a quarter-inch of rain at MacDonald Ranch.

Several west valley areas received from three-quarters to two inches with 2.09 inches recorded at Red Rock Canyon and 2.20 inches just a few miles east of Mount Charleston.

It’s possible more moisture will arrive through Friday before the sun is expected to shine on the Las Vegas Valley and Super Bowl weekend.

Lee Canyon, a welcoming recipient of all the snow, will be closed for a second day Wednesday as it workers attempt to mitigate avalanche dangers.

The resort received 22 inches of snow from Monday morning through Tuesday night and 59.5 inches in the past week and 106.5 inches for the season.

State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road) and 158 (Deer Creek Road) were opened Tuesday evening to traffic, but chains or snow tires are required. Motorists are urged to slow down because of ice on the roads.

The Wednesday forecast calls for a fourth wintry day. There is 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. and another chance after 4 p.m. The high should be near 55 with southwest winds that may gust to 24 mph.

Showers are a 60 percent chance Wednesday night, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a morning low around 42. South-southwest winds of 10 to 13 mph may gust to 18 mph.

Thursday could bring some rain with possibly more snow in higher elevations, perhaps dropping the snow to a level around 3,200 feet.

A 20-30 percent chance of precipitation runs through Friday night.

The sun is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs near 55.

The widespread precipitation has filled creeks and runoffs. Some areas report receiving nearly a half year of rain during the three days.

“Parts of the Amargosa River watershed received about 50% of annual rainfall in 24 hours,” stated an Armagosa Conservancy post on X. “The Amargosa River is flowing strong through the Amargosa Canyon” and “Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber.”

One to two inches of water were running over some Death Valley National Park roads Tuesday night. The National Weather Service had a flood advisory issued until the early hours of Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
2
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
3
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
4
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
5
CARTOONS: This is what the new Trump Tower looks like
CARTOONS: This is what the new Trump Tower looks like
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Super Bowl week: Soggy, chilly in Las Vegas until weekend
Super Bowl week: Soggy, chilly in Las Vegas until weekend
Las Vegas Valley dips below freezing; snow possible for Summerlin
Las Vegas Valley dips below freezing; snow possible for Summerlin
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Most power restored on Mount Charleston; avalanche danger persists
Most power restored on Mount Charleston; avalanche danger persists