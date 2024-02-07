Rain, snow possible in Las Vegas until Super Bowl weekend

Lee Canyon, a welcoming recipient of all the snow, will be closed for a second day Wednesday as it workers attempt to mitigate avalanche dangers.

Three-day rain totals for the Las Vegas region for the storm Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2024. (Regional Flood Control District gauge totals)

Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber after the two days of heavy rain across Southern Nevada. (Amargosa Conservancy)

The Amargosa River flows strong through the Amargosa Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Amargosa Conservancy)

The worst of it is over.

A three-day storm dropped from 3-5 feet of snow in the Spring Mountains to a low of about a quarter-inch of rain at MacDonald Ranch.

Several west valley areas received from three-quarters to two inches with 2.09 inches recorded at Red Rock Canyon and 2.20 inches just a few miles east of Mount Charleston.

It’s possible more moisture will arrive through Friday before the sun is expected to shine on the Las Vegas Valley and Super Bowl weekend.

The resort received 22 inches of snow from Monday morning through Tuesday night and 59.5 inches in the past week and 106.5 inches for the season.

State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road) and 158 (Deer Creek Road) were opened Tuesday evening to traffic, but chains or snow tires are required. Motorists are urged to slow down because of ice on the roads.

The three day (Feb. 4-6) rainfall totals across our region are impressive…especially over the area from Las Vegas to Barstow and north up the Owens Valley in California where many automated sites recorded over 2 inches. pic.twitter.com/09lzXs1PG2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 7, 2024

The Wednesday forecast calls for a fourth wintry day. There is 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. and another chance after 4 p.m. The high should be near 55 with southwest winds that may gust to 24 mph.

Showers are a 60 percent chance Wednesday night, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a morning low around 42. South-southwest winds of 10 to 13 mph may gust to 18 mph.

Thursday could bring some rain with possibly more snow in higher elevations, perhaps dropping the snow to a level around 3,200 feet.

A 20-30 percent chance of precipitation runs through Friday night.

The sun is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs near 55.

What a storm! Parts of the Amargosa River watershed received about 50% of annual rainfall in 24 hours. The Amargosa River is flowing strong through the Amargosa Canyon as pictured here, and once again Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber.

Rainfall totals: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/PpWLDLfDQx — Amargosa Conservancy (@AmargosaConserv) February 6, 2024

The widespread precipitation has filled creeks and runoffs. Some areas report receiving nearly a half year of rain during the three days.

“Parts of the Amargosa River watershed received about 50% of annual rainfall in 24 hours,” stated an Armagosa Conservancy post on X. “The Amargosa River is flowing strong through the Amargosa Canyon” and “Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber.”

⚠️Flood Advisory⚠️ 📍Death Valley National Park

⏰Until 4:45 am Wednesday, Feb., 7th, 2024 Parks Service reports 1 to 2 inches of water flowing over roadways along with debris.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/2Qg2rJAeII — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 7, 2024

One to two inches of water were running over some Death Valley National Park roads Tuesday night. The National Weather Service had a flood advisory issued until the early hours of Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.