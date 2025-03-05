49°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Rain, snow returning to Las Vegas Valley as spring begins

Rain chances for remainder of the week
The sky is dark and cloudy about the Strip and beyond as rain moves through the valley on Thurs ...
The sky is dark and cloudy about the Strip and beyond as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Drivers navigate the U.S. Highway 95 south as rain moves through the valley on Feb. 13, 2025 in ...
Staying warm: February 2025 in Las Vegas was hotter, drier than normal
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip traverse Las Vegas Boulevard as a high wind warning is in effec ...
Las Vegas under wind advisory, 55+ mph gusts possible
Smoke from the Carpenter 1 Fire rises over the Strip in Las Vegas on July 9, 2013. The fire is ...
After LA wildfires, could Las Vegas be next?
Pedestrians employ an umbrella for the first time in many months as they navigate the Strip whi ...
Extreme drought lingers in Las Vegas, even with February rain
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 12:01 am
 

Looking for a cool, wet March? You may get your wish, at least for a week.

A Pacific storm is expected to bring some rain to the Las Vegas Valley and snow to the nearby mountains starting today.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains beginning at 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said on X. Areas above 8,000 feet may get between 12 and 18 inches of snow (above 7,000 feet 8 to 15 inches and above 5,000 feet 5 to 10).

“Heavy snow is expected to develop over the mountains,” the NWS said on X. “While mountains will see snow, rain is also expected across lower elevations. … (Prepare) for hazardous travel conditions.”

The warning expires at 10 a.m. Friday. The valley should see measurable precipitation, although not as much as the Feb. 13 storm, which ended a seven-month dry spell in the valley.

Harry Reid International Airport recorded 0.57 of an inch of rain from that storm, while many areas of the valley saw more.

Temperatures will remain steady in the 50s and 60s through Friday, with a warming trend coming for the weekend. But the forecast for next week calls for below normal temperatures and chances for rain.

Dry February

Las Vegas is coming off of its third-warmest February on record since 1937, according to Climate Central, a science nonprofit. The city experienced an average temperature of 59.7 degrees — about 4.4 degrees hotter than normal.

And even though February is considered Las Vegas’ rainiest month, meteorologists said the 0.57 inches of rain was 71 percent of what is normally expected.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
RJ

Las Vegas’ first measurable precipitation in 214 days could bring delays at Harry Reid International Airport. For up-to-the-minute information, visit fly.faa.gov or harryreidairport.com.

MORE STORIES