Rain spreading slowly across Las Vegas Valley

Rain is an 80 percent possibility in Las Vegas. Light showers were falling on west and northwest Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the Lee Canyon slopes about 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. About 8 inches of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours, making the total snowfall this season 155 inches. (Lee Canyon)

A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls at Mammoth Mountain, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Christian Pondella/Mammoth Mountain via AP)

Saturday afternoon and evening might be the best time to find shelter from winter elements impacting the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

That is the most likely time for rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Some 6,000 runners in the 5K race of the weekend Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon might be right in the middle of the storm. The 5K starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

A powerful winter storm will impact areas of the southern Great Basin and Mojave Desert through Sunday. Significant travel impacts expected with snow, wind, and rain. Check road conditions before departing, dial 511 in your state. #azwx #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/4zmuP5xEg4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 25, 2023

“We don’t expect any snow in the valley, but definitely 1 to 2 feet in the mountains,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “The rain chances should be gone from the valley by daybreak Sunday.”

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, weather service radar showed light showers showers from Pahrump and the Spring Mountains and into the far west and northwest sides of Las Vegas.

Only a few rain gauges were showing precipitation. Grapevine Springs along Route 157 east of Mount Charleston showed .12 of an inch while a few others were at .04 to .08. Rain was also falling in Sandy Valley, Goodsprings and Pahrump.

At 4 p.m., a line of moderate showers was falling on the rage east of Interstate 15 from south from Henderson.

The Saturday high should be near 60 while winds of 9-13 mph could gust to 20 mph. The odds of precipitation are 80 percent.

Saturday night will have similar wind conditions and also an 80 percent chance of rain. The Sunday morning low will be near 35.

Conditions should be clear and cool for about 16,00 runners expected in the Sunday half marathon and 5,000 registered for a 10K race. Both begin on The Strip at 4:30 p.m.

A Sunday high near 55 with south-southwest winds around 10-12 mph are forecast. Clouds will remain into Sunday evening.

Monday will be breezy with a high near 58 and the Tuesday low will be near 39.

Another storm system could bring precipitation to the area on Wednesday.

I-15 in the Cajon Pass is no joke right now. Best to stay off the roadway if able. We have plows working in tandem to clear the roadway. Give us room to work. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/v18B2oLDaM — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 25, 2023

The weather service issued a winter storm warning and travel alert for several major roads in Southern Nevada.

Caltrans was advising motorists to avoid Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 as crews were busy clearing the road of snow and ice late Saturday morning. I-15 is the major road between the Los Angeles area and Las Vegas.

The Spring Mntns Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail & Old Mill snowplay areas will be CLOSED Sat Feb 25th due to the amount of snow predicted. Plows active on main hwys may not be able to keep up w/ long periods of snowfall. Visitors should use extreme caution! pic.twitter.com/rlA3t394Y9 — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) February 24, 2023

Saturday closures in Spring Mountains

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail and Old Mill play areas will be closed Saturday due to the amount of snow predicted. Plows active on main highways may not be able to keep up with long periods of snowfall. Visitors should use extreme caution.

All vehicles traveling to the Lee Canyon ski/snowboard areas will need chains or four-wheel drive. Parking restrictions will be enforced.

Lee Canyon’s Rabbit Peak received 8 inches of snow in the past 24 hours as of 10 a.m. Saturday. Heavy accumulation is expected Saturday, possibly up to 2 feet. Lee Canyon says snowfall this season is 155 inches as of Saturday morning.

Wind advisory

Northwest Arizona, southern Clark County, Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu are under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday.

South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph are expected.

Avalanche Warning in effect for the Eastern Sierra Slopes from Virginia Lakes to Bishop Creek!

⏰ Through 4 AM PST Sunday

❄️ Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. #cawx Visit https://t.co/BLtIsm9MEd for more information.#SierraAvalanche pic.twitter.com/HYUBTjE9ZI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 25, 2023

Winter storm watches and warnings

— Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon: Heavy snow through 4 a.m. Sunday with 1 to 2 feet expected. and higher totals above 7,000 feet. Winds up to 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on roads to Kyle and Lee Canyons. As well as, Route 160 at Mountain Springs Summit.

— Lincoln County: Snow from 6 to 12 inches with 1-2 feet in the mountains and passes above 5,500 feet. Winds gusting to 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Routes 93 and 375.

— Eastern Sierras & White Mountains of Inyo County: Accumulations of 2-4 feet expected through early Sunday with winds up to 60 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible into the Sierra and across Westgard Pass.

— Northwest Plateau & Northwest Deserts of Arizona: Winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Four to 10 inches with winds to 45 mph.

— Owens Valley (including Bishop): Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches through early Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Route 395. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

— Esmeralda and Central Nye counties: Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Locally up to 3 feet in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Death Valley National Park: Winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Eastern Mojave Desert: Heavy snow expected above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches until 4 a.m. Sunday.

— Northeastern Nye County: Heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valleys with 1 to 3 feet across mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

— Northwestern Nye County (including Round Mountain and Tonopah): Blizzard warning from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional accumulations of up to 8 inches in valleys. One to 3 feet of snow is expected in mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

