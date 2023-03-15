Rain spreads across valley, mountain peaks could get 2 feet of snow

Flash flooding at Oak Creek caused unsafe driving conditions Wednesday morning for the scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, officials said.

This photo from the Bureau of Land Management shows flooding at Oak Creek at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon was delayed Wednesday due to flash flooding. (Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area via Twitter)

Rain was spreading across the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon while a winter weather advisory remained in effect for the Spring Mountains until 11 p.m.

Harry Reid International Airport received a gust of 31 mph and rain began to call about 3:15 p.m. The temperature reached 67 just before 2 p.m. before dropping 10 degrees by 3:40 p.m.

There remains a 20 percent to 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday. Skies should be clear on Thursday, with a predicted high of 65.

In the mountains, 4 to 8 inches of snow was expected between 8,000 and 9,000 feet with up to 2 feet possible at the peaks. Snow levels were expected to lower to around 7,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Winds in the Spring Mountains were expected to gust up to 50 mph. Red Rock Canyon had gusts aorund 30 mph on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, roads and attractions in Southern Nevada got off to a rough start Wednesday because of wet weather.

The opening of the scenic Drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was delayed Wednesday morning due to flash flooding at Oak Creek, causing unsafe driving conditions on the road, the agency posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that state Route 159 was closed in both directions from West Calico Basin Road to state Route 160. By mid-afternoon the road was open.

The rains have cause some highway flooding as well- this was earlier this morning across Hwy 159 near the campground turnoff. Always remember to avoid floodwaters and #turnarounddontdrown! pic.twitter.com/dQed0Uq27H — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) March 15, 2023

Red Rock Canyon has had an eventful March when it comes to weather. Almost two weeks ago, the opening of its scenic drive was delayed due to ice on the road.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.