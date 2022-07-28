Rain/storm chance continues a 2nd day for Las Vegas Valley

Monsoon storms that have been rare in the valley the past few years appear to be here for a prolonged stay.

Storm clouds over Boulder Station hotel-casino on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning in the Las Vegas sky on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Samantha Osborn)

Thursday could bring a second day of showers or storms for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday afternoon and evening storms caused some minor flooding in a few places and knocked out power to just over 10,000 NV Energy customers when a widespread storm hit much of the valley.

Harry Reid International Airport only received a trace of rain, but much of the Las Vegas Valley received some precipitation and stiff winds.

The Thursday forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and storms after 10 a.m.. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 101. East-southeast winds will be light.

Thursday evening calls for a 20 percent chance of rain with winds slightly stronger.

A Friday morning low of 85 is forecast and rain chances will remain around 20 percent.

A chance of rain is forecast each day for the coming week. Highs will be around 100 with lows in the lower 80s.

