Rain, storm conditions may join record-trying Las Vegas heat

Rains or storms are possible Monday, most likely in higher elevations, around the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A demonstrator protests visitors to Death Valley National Park, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. The National Weather Service reported an unofficial high of 126 at Furnace Creek on Sunday, not the 130 shown. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Monsoon rain is possible in the Las Vegas area on Monday, coming on the heels of a Sunday high of 116 that tied the record for July 16, according to the National Weather Service.

“Monsoon conditions could start as early as tomorrow,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “We saw some of that with white clouds overhead today. It will probably happen in the mountains at least if not moving into parts of the valley.”

Rain or storms will also be ” a decent shot on Tuesday” and conditions are possible the rest of the week, Boucher said.

Harry Reid International Airport, the official valley measuring station, reached 116 late in the afternoon for a brief period of time after twitching between 113 and 115 for several hours.

Other unofficial weather sites around the valley were right in line with the airport. North Las Vegas Airport had a high of 117 with a 115 at Nellis Air Force Base and Henderson Executive Airport. Pahrump recorded a top of 116 while Blue Diamond had a 110.

Mount Charleston, which had a morning low of 68, rose to 103 in the afternoon. Death Valley reached a high of 126.

The official highest temperature recorded at the airport is 117, reached five times with the most recent being July 10, 2021.

Nearly 40 cooling stations remain open in the region through Monday while the excessive heat warning is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service is calling for a Monday high near 115 with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph escalating to 12-17 mph in the afternoon and gusts as high as 25 mph.

The Tuesday morning low should be around 91 with winds gusting as high as 22 mph overnight.

Tuesday should have a high near 112 with south winds of 7-12 mph rising to 13-18 mph in the afternoon and gusts to 28 mph possible.

