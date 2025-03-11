Rain, strong winds expected Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service says a wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as gusts and rains are in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

After LA wildfires, could Las Vegas be next?

Rain falls in parts of Las Vegas Valley as March storm bears down

Pedestrians employ an umbrella for the first time in many months as they navigate the Strip while rain moves through the valley on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing the calm before the rain and winds hit later this week.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as gusts and rains are in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result, the NWS cautions.

Some clouds covering the region should clear away Tuesday night, with the low expected to be 46. More sunny skies are in the horizon for Wednesday, with a high of 64, before the winds and clouds return with a low of 52.

A south wind from 20 to 28 mph will become west-southwest Thursday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of rain is 100 percent, with the high hitting 57.

The skies are expected to clear in time for NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Highs are expected to be 63 for Saturday and 69 for Sunday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.