Rain to arrive Saturday in Las Vegas, afternoon thunderstorms possible

Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road
Cars battle rush hour traffic amidst a flash flood warning along Eastern Ave and Robindale Road on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
November 15, 2025 - 7:54 am
 

Multiple rounds of rain — some moderate to heavy — are expected across the Las Vegas Valley Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers which are forecast to develop in the early morning hours Saturday are expected to intensify later in the day, with thunderstorms possible. Heavier bursts of rain may occur in the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

The NWS’ Excessive Rainfall Outlook places Southern Nevada under a slight risk for flooding on Saturday, with possible impacts including ponding on roads, rockslides and an increased number of traffic accidents.

In a social media post Friday, the NWS Las Vegas office warned that low-lying areas and normally dry washes may see water flowing quickly as rainfall increases. Roads could become slick, and drivers are urged to allow extra time and avoid flooded areas.

Temperatures will fall into the low 60s during the day and 50s at night. Scattered showers may linger Sunday morning before conditions gradually improve.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

