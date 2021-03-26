55°F
Rain will give way to sunny Friday, superb Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2021 - 4:37 am
 
Updated March 26, 2021 - 8:52 am
Spotty, light overnight rain will yield to a sunny Friday, March 26, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Northern shovelers swim at Bird Viewing Reserve, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Light rainfall and cloudy skies over Las Vegas are expected to lift early Friday, yielding to a sunny day, according to the National Weather Service.

And the weekend will only be better. Sunshine, low winds and highs in the 70s.

“We had a little bit of rain overnight, mostly in some higher elevations,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce, adding that before sunrise the rain and clouds should depart to allow for a mostly sunny day.

A tenth of an inch was recorded in Primm and while the Spring Mountains received 1-2 inches of snow overnight, Pierce said.

The Friday forecast high is 66. Winds of 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph are expected.

Saturday conditions will be sunny with light winds and a high near 73. Sunday’s high should be around 78.

With high pressure building all weekend, the Monday high should reach about 84 before a storm front drops temperatures to a high near 70 on Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

