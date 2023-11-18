59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Rain won’t be a problem for last 2 days of Las Vegas Grand Prix

High temperatures to stay in the 60s with clear skies
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 5:30 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2023 - 7:10 pm
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, drives during the second practice for the Formula One La ...
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, drives during the second practice for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A worker stand by a hole that was repaired before the second practice session for the Formula O ...
A worker stand by a hole that was repaired before the second practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Crews are seen working on a track problem caused by an issue with a drain cover at the first La ...
Crews are seen working on a track problem caused by an issue with a drain cover at the first Las Vegas Grand Prix practice session on Nov. 16, 2023. The Review-Journal's John Katsilometes shot this image from Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, drives during the second practice for the Formula One ...
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, of Mexico, drives during the second practice for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Crews are seen working on a track problem caused by an issue with a drain cover at the first La ...
Crews are seen working on a track problem caused by an issue with a drain cover at the first Las Vegas Grand Prix practice session on Nov. 16, 2023. The Review-Journal's John Katsilometes shot this image from Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review Journal)

After dealing with loose water drain fixtures on the Thursday night of Formula One practice, the skies above should not pose a problem for Friday action or Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The sky is forecast to be clear for Friday practice and qualifying as well as the Saturday night race, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperatures should be in the upper 50s for Friday’s 8:30 p.m. practice, dropping to the middle to lower 50s by the time scheduled midnight qualifying begins.

“There were indications earlier that quite a bit of moisture was moving across Baja and into southern Arizona and perhaps this way,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce. “But models have backed way off that. There may be some moisture around Lake Mead and Mohave County (Arizona) but not in the valley.”

During the day on Saturday some pop-up showers are possible, but 10 p.m. race conditions should be a clear sky with light winds and temperatures in the upper 50s dropping to the low 50s, Pierce said.

A single water cover sucked up by the down force on a car driven by Team Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz during the first eight minutes Thursday caused a stoppage of the session. Other drivers reported damage to their cars as well.

Repairing the hole on the Strip near Flamingo Road and checking some 50 other similar drain holes on the circuit took more than two and a half hours, delaying the second practice session for hours. Formula One officials closed the fan areas before the second practice session, angering several who had paid hefty admission prices.

Weather conditions will change Sunday as winds increase to 20 to 30 mph across the valley with stronger velocities possible to the north. The high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
‘Unacceptable’: Formula One finishes 2nd practice after track issue
2
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
3
Teens appear in adult court in fatal beating of Rancho High student
Teens appear in adult court in fatal beating of Rancho High student
4
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit hours apart at Strip casino
5
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Don’t expect a warm, dry Formula One week in Las Vegas
Don’t expect a warm, dry Formula One week in Las Vegas
Good chance for rain for some F1 events
Good chance for rain for some F1 events
Great parade conditions forecast, perhaps not so much for Formula 1
Great parade conditions forecast, perhaps not so much for Formula 1
Formula One drivers prepare for first practice session, cold weather
Formula One drivers prepare for first practice session, cold weather
Las Vegas Grand Prix Friday night practice, qualifying — LIVE BLOG
Las Vegas Grand Prix Friday night practice, qualifying — LIVE BLOG
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO