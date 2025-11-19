Rain won’t quit: Another storm makes it way through Las Vegas

A fast-moving thunderstorm tracked its way across the Las Vegas Valley in the afternoon, bringing brief-heavy rain, pea-sized hail and lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Valley to see rainfall Friday and through the weekend

A person with an umbrella walks along Paradise Road as moderate to heavy rain moves through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More rain has arrived Wednesday in Las Vegas.

A fast-moving thunderstorm tracked its way across the Las Vegas Valley in the afternoon, bringing brief-heavy rain, pea-sized hail and lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

In a post on X the weather service shared a weather radar update at around 2:15 p.m., which showed the compact but intense storm as it moved from the central valley, with pockets of heavier precipitation showing up on the radar near Enterprise moving north toward Spring Valley.

📡2:15pm radar update: A quick hitting thunderstorm is moving from Paradise to Northern Las Vegas, bringing brief heavy rain, pea size hail, and lightning. This thunderstorm will continue to weaken as it moves through the metro area, with showers tapering off overnight. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/Xatp2AQnIn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 19, 2025

The NWS said the storm is expected to weaken as it moves north and showers are forecast to taper off overnight.

What’s next

While this storm is losing strength and the weather service said conditions should stabilize through the evening, move rain is expected over the next few days. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday the NWS is forecasting showers Thursday night and Friday — possibly affecting pre-race activities and qualifying for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, though the skies are predicted to be clear for race night Saturday.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.