Rain won’t quit: Another storm makes it way through Las Vegas

Pedestrians walk past a cone cautioning wet floors on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Str ...
Pedestrians walk past a cone cautioning wet floors on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person with an umbrella walks along Paradise Road as moderate to heavy rain moves through the ...
A person with an umbrella walks along Paradise Road as moderate to heavy rain moves through the region on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
November 19, 2025 - 2:54 pm
 

More rain has arrived Wednesday in Las Vegas.

A fast-moving thunderstorm tracked its way across the Las Vegas Valley in the afternoon, bringing brief-heavy rain, pea-sized hail and lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

In a post on X the weather service shared a weather radar update at around 2:15 p.m., which showed the compact but intense storm as it moved from the central valley, with pockets of heavier precipitation showing up on the radar near Enterprise moving north toward Spring Valley.

The NWS said the storm is expected to weaken as it moves north and showers are forecast to taper off overnight.

What’s next

While this storm is losing strength and the weather service said conditions should stabilize through the evening, move rain is expected over the next few days. As of mid-afternoon Wednesday the NWS is forecasting showers Thursday night and Friday — possibly affecting pre-race activities and qualifying for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, though the skies are predicted to be clear for race night Saturday.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

