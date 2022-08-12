Rainbows emerge in Las Vegas after a soggy 24 hours

Another round of monsoonal moisture penetrated the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, less than 24 hours after the area was pounded by late-night storms.

A post-storm rainbow over Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Carri Greer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm cell drops rain on northeast Las Vegas about 2:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. One gauge at Sloan Lane on the east bench recorded three-quarters of an inch within 30 minutes. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rainbow photographed from the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Michael Symes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A post-storm rainbow shot from east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Jenn Hurtado/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A post-storm rainbow shot from East Sunset Road in Henderson on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Paul Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

And after the rain left, rainbows were seen across the valley just before sunset.

Earlier Friday, up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell in the northeast valley. A gauge at the Sloan channel showed .75 of an inch fell in 30 minutes. A gauge higher up the hill at Hollywood Regional Park recorded .67 of an inch. Other gauges in the area showed lesser amounts.

Until the Thursday night drenching of most of the Las Vegas Valley, northwest Arizona had absorbed the biggest punch from monsoon storms this week, with Bullhead City and Mohave County getting heavy rains and flooding.

Weekend forecast

After a wet few days, the valley may dry out a bit this weekend. The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of storms Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will remain light.

A chance of showers or storms is listed each day in the forecast through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.