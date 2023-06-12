Rainy conditions expected ahead of monsoon season

Las Vegas expects showers and thunderstorms to hang around the valley for the next few days.

A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy skies as it approaches Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Though it isn’t officially monsoon season in Las Vegas yet, showers and thunderstorms are expected to hang around the valley Monday through Wednesday, along with below average temperatures.

Stormy conditions were felt in the valley and at Mount Charleston on Sunday, when the high temperature at Harry Reid International was 14 degrees below normal at 84, according to the National Weather Service.

Kyle Canyon near Mount Charleston expects a 60 degree high Monday with a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon, though the total amount of daytime snow is forecast to be less than one inch. Thunder is possible later into the evening.

Down in the valley, the expected high is 79 with a 30 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m. Clark County is not yet under a flood watch or warning.

Thunderstorms were spotted around U.S. 95 south of Boulder City and near Willow Beach, Hoover Dam and Cottonwood Cove Monday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. People in the area can expect brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail, the weather service said in a tweet.

Normal summer conditions and temperatures are expected to return Thursday and Friday.

