Ready for more monsoon storms? They may arrive in Las Vegas today

For the second time this month, the Las Vegas Valley may see a round of monsoon moisture.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 20 percent chance of showers today. High temperatures should reach the mid-90s, below normal for mid-July.

On Friday, the rain chances increase to 40 percent, with high temperatures staying in the mid-90s.

In a post on X, the NWS said “a low-pressure system developing off the coast of Baja California will spread moisture into the region” during the next few days.

2025 rain events

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.