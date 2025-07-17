83°F
Ready for more monsoon storms? They may arrive in Las Vegas today

Rain clouds form over Las Vegas Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain clouds form over Las Vegas Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

For the second time this month, the Las Vegas Valley may see a round of monsoon moisture.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 20 percent chance of showers today. High temperatures should reach the mid-90s, below normal for mid-July.

On Friday, the rain chances increase to 40 percent, with high temperatures staying in the mid-90s.

In a post on X, the NWS said “a low-pressure system developing off the coast of Baja California will spread moisture into the region” during the next few days.

2025 rain events

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

