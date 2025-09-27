Ready for more rain? It may happen in Las Vegas today

After Friday’s storms that shut down Harry Reid International Airport and nearly 13,000 lost power, the National Weather Service says more rain and thunderstorms could be on the way today.

Lightning is seen over northwest Las Vegas on Friday, Sep. 6, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The storms are not done yet in Southern Nevada.

The NWS is forecasting possible rain and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., with chances around 50 percent. Expect mostly clear skies and a high of 85 degrees.

Much-needed rain

Last week, Harry Reid airport saw measurable rain (0.24 inches) for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

The airport has recorded 0.3 inches of rain this monsoon season (normal is 0.95), the weather service said. Up until last week, this had been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01). The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.33 inches of rain (average is 3.02). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

2-day forecast

Sunday: Mid 80s, chance of showers.

Monday: High 80s, sunny

2025 rain events

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

