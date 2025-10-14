54°F
Ready for some more rain? Las Vegas to see strong winds too

Rain expected on Tuesday
The Strat hotel-casino is seen as cloudy skies linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.
The Strat hotel-casino is seen as cloudy skies linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas isn’t done with rain in October yet.

Expect a chance of showers, strong winds and blowing dust today as a strong cold front invades the valley. The high should reach 74, with a 30 percent of rain after 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service, in a post on X, said “gusts to 40-50 mph are expected, with snow accumulations for locations above 7,000 feet” in Northern Nevada and California.

A wind and dust advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Last Friday, heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla pelted the valley, causing trouble for festivals and high school football games.

Harry Reid International Airport registered 0.92 inches of rain, setting a record for Oct. 10, according to the National Weather Service.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

