Ready for the 80s? Expect Easter weekend warmup in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will gradually warm into the 80s and even 90s this Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunshine is expected to gradually warm the Las Vegas Valley through Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas summer heat is on the way — finally.

A high in the low 90s is forecast for Monday. Until then, the valley’s high temperature is forecast to rise each day through Easter weekend. Thursday should see a high near 67 with winds of 6-13 mph and a sunny sky.

Satellite image from April 1st this year compared to April 1st last year shows the effects of this season’s extensive rain and snowfall. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ufsFUUzk9t — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) April 5, 2023

After an overnight low near 49, the Friday high should be near 77, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will again be light.

The Saturday high will be around 81 with an 86 forecast for Easter Sunday. High temps will be around 90 to start next week before dropping to around 84 on Wednesday.

Last full week at Lee Canyon

Daily skiing/snowboarding operations will end Sunday at Lee Canyon, with Friday-Sunday operations through the rest of April.

The resort has received 265 inches of snow this year, a record. The base was at 84 inches on Wednesday after 3 inches of fresh snow in the previous 24 hours.

