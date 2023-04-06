42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Ready for the 80s? Expect Easter weekend warmup in Las Vegas

Warm forecast for Thursday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated April 6, 2023 - 5:31 am
Sunshine is expected to gradually warm the Las Vegas Valley through Easter Sunday, April 9, 202 ...
Sunshine is expected to gradually warm the Las Vegas Valley through Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works near downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Las Vegas summer heat is on the way — finally.

A high in the low 90s is forecast for Monday. Until then, the valley’s high temperature is forecast to rise each day through Easter weekend. Thursday should see a high near 67 with winds of 6-13 mph and a sunny sky.

After an overnight low near 49, the Friday high should be near 77, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will again be light.

The Saturday high will be around 81 with an 86 forecast for Easter Sunday. High temps will be around 90 to start next week before dropping to around 84 on Wednesday.

Last full week at Lee Canyon

Daily skiing/snowboarding operations will end Sunday at Lee Canyon, with Friday-Sunday operations through the rest of April.

The resort has received 265 inches of snow this year, a record. The base was at 84 inches on Wednesday after 3 inches of fresh snow in the previous 24 hours.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
2
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
3
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
4
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Even Mark Twain can’t believe this
CARTOONS: Even Mark Twain can’t believe this
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Sunny, warmer Las Vegas weekend forecast before cold returns
Sunny, warmer Las Vegas weekend forecast before cold returns
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Enjoy warm Vegas weekend before chill comes back
Enjoy warm Vegas weekend before chill comes back
Sunshine, 70s forecast for Las Vegas before chance of rain
Sunshine, 70s forecast for Las Vegas before chance of rain