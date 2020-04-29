Record-breaking heat forecast for Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
For the first time since records have been kept, Las Vegas is expected to reach 100 degrees in April.
So, you like the heat, eh?
Don’t mind baking (and I don’t mean in the kitchen) in triple-digit weather?
Ready to social distance in your swimming pool lounger?
Well, you’re in luck because for the first time since records have been kept, Las Vegas is expected to reach 100 degrees in April.
The mercury is forecast to reach 101 on Wednesday.
You have to go back to May 1, 1947, for the previous earliest date 100 degrees was reported in Las Vegas. The first 100-degree day usually doesn’t occur until May 26.
Here are the first days Las Vegas reached 100 degrees over the past 10 years.
June 1, 2016