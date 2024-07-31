86°F
Record heat: July 2024 was the hottest month in Las Vegas history

Temperatures remain in mid to high 100s
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a self ...
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a selfie while exploring the sights at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Tourists take photographs in front of the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer on July 8, 2 ...
Death Valley’s newest honor: Earth’s hottest month on record
An early-morning a kayaker paddles through Colorado River that flows along Needles, separating ...
Small California town dethrones Phoenix as hottest city in the US
Heat relief in August? Not in Las Vegas Valley
‘A problem that doesn’t go away’: Record Las Vegas summer kills 63
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 2, 2024 - 1:27 pm

Only a tenth of a degree kept the Las Vegas airport from reaching 100.0 for its average July temperature.

The hottest month ever finished at 99.9, well ahead of the record set just last year at 97.3.

The summer’s heat has been a factor in at least 63 deaths, according to preliminary data from the Clark County coroner’s office.

Other heat records

— Highest temperature ever recorded at Harry Reid International Airport: 120 on July 7.

— Seven consecutive days with a high of 115 or higher.

— 41 days with highs of 105 or higher (dates into June).

— 11 consecutive days with a high of 110 or more. The previous record was 10 set July last year.

— 7 days of new consecutive daily record highs: (July 6 at 115; July 7 at 120, July 8 at 115, July 9 at 119, July 10 at 119, July 11 at 118 and July 12 at 115).

— 13 days during the month with a morning low at 90 or higher, topping last July’s previous record of eight days.

Warming into weekend, rain possible

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with projected highs near 109 and 110, respectively.

“The moisture will start rising on Friday,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. ” Humidity levels will be close to 15 to 20 percent through the weekend.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST
A firefighter hoses down the garage of Noel Piri's home that was destroyed by the Hawarden Fire ...
Last Sunday was hottest day on Earth in recorded history, climate agency says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

“It’s certainly a worrying sign coming on the heels of 13 straight record -setting months,” said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, who estimates there’s a 92% chance that 2024 will beat 2023 as the warmest year on record.

