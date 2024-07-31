Record heat: July 2024 was the hottest month in Las Vegas history

The average July temperature at the Las Vegas airport was 99.9, one of several heat records established.

Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a selfie while exploring the sights at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Only a tenth of a degree kept the Las Vegas airport from reaching 100.0 for its average July temperature.

The hottest month ever finished at 99.9, well ahead of the record set just last year at 97.3.

🌡️ Dangerous heat is expected to build in the Western U.S. this week and persist through next week. High temperatures are forecast to be 10-15 degrees higher than average, with several daily high records expected. Hot/dry conditions will also maintain fire weather concerns. pic.twitter.com/YqPoXXTqCm — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 30, 2024

The summer’s heat has been a factor in at least 63 deaths, according to preliminary data from the Clark County coroner’s office.

Other heat records

— Highest temperature ever recorded at Harry Reid International Airport: 120 on July 7.

— Seven consecutive days with a high of 115 or higher.

— 41 days with highs of 105 or higher (dates into June).

— 11 consecutive days with a high of 110 or more. The previous record was 10 set July last year.

— 7 days of new consecutive daily record highs: (July 6 at 115; July 7 at 120, July 8 at 115, July 9 at 119, July 10 at 119, July 11 at 118 and July 12 at 115).

— 13 days during the month with a morning low at 90 or higher, topping last July’s previous record of eight days.

Warming into weekend, rain possible

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday with projected highs near 109 and 110, respectively.

“The moisture will start rising on Friday,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. ” Humidity levels will be close to 15 to 20 percent through the weekend.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.