Record high temperature possible for Las Veags in coming week

“The forecast is trending hotter and hotter,” National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “We’re set for several scorching days.”

A high of 126 is forecast for Death Valley National Park on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The high temperature was 95 at McCarran International Airport on Friday, two degrees below the forecast high of 97. It might be the last “cool” news for the Las Vegas region in the coming week.

“The forecast is trending hotter and hotter,” National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “We’re set for several scorching days.”

A zenith of 116 is now expected for Wednesday, just a degree below the all-time McCarran record last reached on June 20, 2017. The record for June 16 at McCarran is 116, set in 1940.

Saturday should see a high near 103 with a 5-degree rise to 108 on Sunday. Monday is pegged at 110 with 112 on Tuesday.

An excessive heat watch begins at 10 a.m. Monday and does not expire until 8 p.m. Friday, according to the weather service.

Morning lows around 90 degrees by the middle of the week will compound the issue with little to no overnight cooling.

The daily forecast high for Laughlin is 121 Tuesday through Friday, while a high of 126 on Wednesday is forecast for Death Valley National Park.

Cooling stations to open Monday

Clark County officials said they will open cooling stations starting Monday at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown.

Two centers also will open in Laughlin, where temperatures could reach 120 degrees along the Colorado River.

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: Noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. M-F.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. M-F.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. M-F.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: Noon-3 p.m. M-F.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm Mon-Fri.

Safety precautions

In a Twitter post, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.