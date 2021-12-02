Record warm Las Vegas weather forecast to continue
With an 81-year-old record high temperature of 75 set Dec. 1, warm conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.
A Thursday high near 71 is forecast with light and variable winds. The overnight low will be around 49. Normal temperatures this time of year are about a dozen degrees cooler.
Highs in the 70s are forecast through Monday before dipping into the mid-60s next week.
Las Vegas has not had a freezing temperature since Feb. 5, 2020, according to the weather service.
