48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Record warm Las Vegas weather forecast to continue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas temperatures will be well above normal with a high near 71 on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, ...
Las Vegas temperatures will be well above normal with a high near 71 on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

With an 81-year-old record high temperature of 75 set Dec. 1, warm conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A Thursday high near 71 is forecast with light and variable winds. The overnight low will be around 49. Normal temperatures this time of year are about a dozen degrees cooler.

Highs in the 70s are forecast through Monday before dipping into the mid-60s next week.

Las Vegas has not had a freezing temperature since Feb. 5, 2020, according to the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
2
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
3
CARTOON: Never-never land
CARTOON: Never-never land
4
Trio arrested in death of man found at Summerlin construction site
Trio arrested in death of man found at Summerlin construction site
5
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST