Record warm Las Vegas weather forecast to continue

With an 81-year-old record high temperature of 75 set Dec. 1, warm conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas temperatures will be well above normal with a high near 71 on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

A Thursday high near 71 is forecast with light and variable winds. The overnight low will be around 49. Normal temperatures this time of year are about a dozen degrees cooler.

Highs in the 70s are forecast through Monday before dipping into the mid-60s next week.

Las Vegas has not had a freezing temperature since Feb. 5, 2020, according to the weather service.

