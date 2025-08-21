Records may be broken today in Las Vegas as ‘dangerous heat’ continues

The valley is under an extreme heat warning until 11 p.m. Saturday. Clark County said its cooling stations are active through Saturday.

It’s going to be close but the Las Vegas Valley may set a daily heat record today.

The forecast high is 109 degrees, 2 degrees short of the record of 111, set in 2020, the National Weather Service said. There is a 10 percent chance of rain.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal during this “dangerous heat” event.

Bigger chances of rain arrive Friday as monsoonal moisture moves in.

Five-day forecast breakdown

Today: 109 (111 in 2020); 10 percent chance of rain.

Friday: 109 (110 in 1939); 40 percent chance of rain.

Saturday: 105 (110 in 2011); 65 percent chance of rain.

Sunday: 104; 60 percent chance of rain.

Monday: 101; 45 percent chance of rain.

Heat preparedness tips

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

— Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

2025 heat

Aug. 13: For the second time this year, the valley saw 112 degrees.

July 14: At the time, it was the hottest day of the year for the valley. Harry Reid airport reached 112 degrees.

June 15: Las Vegas experienced its first 110-degree day of the year. The weather service reported on social media that this “ties for the 13th earliest 110°F+ day on record.”

June 8-9: Las Vegas saw its first extreme heat warning of the year, but no records were broken.

May 30: The valley hit 105 degrees, breaking a daily record.

May 22: Las Vegas registered its first 100-degree day of the year.

April 11: Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees, a day after setting a record high of 93 degrees,

March 26: Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day of the year.

Feb. 3: Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

