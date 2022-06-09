Records may fall as Las Vegas heat wave begins

An excessive heat warning began at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday evening.

An expected high temperature of 108 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Charline Shiroma, who moved from California to Las Vegas last month, takes refuge from the heat in the cooling center with her cat, Pookie, at Salvation Army Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. “It’s a big deal that I can bring my cat with me,” she said, noting that not all shelters allow pets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

High temperatures in the region could reach up to 120 by Friday as an excessive heat warning begins at 10 a.m. Thursday for Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California. It runs though Saturday evening.

It’s possible some decades-old high temperatures could be reached or exceeded.

The heat wave is widespread, covering much of the entire Southwest.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow at 10:00 am PDT for much of the area. Dangerous & potentially record breaking temperatures are expected over the next few days. Visit https://t.co/H4ycRSpCVQ for the latest forecast info.#VegasWeather #DeathValley #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cQ5fhujnB8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 8, 2022

The Las Vegas high is expected to top out at 109 on Friday while Furnace Creek in Death Valley may rise to the 117 to 120 range, according to the National Weather Service.

The record at Harry Reid International Airport for June 10 is 108, set in 1996. The June 11 record is 109, set in 1940 and 1956.

The Furnace Creek record for June 10 is 120, set in 1921 and 1994. The June 11 record is 121, set in 1921.

Blast furnace Thursday

Thursday may feel like a blast furnace in Las Vegas with a projected high of 108 and 7 to 16 mph winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

The Friday morning low will dip to 82 with winds still reaching the low teens.

A Friday high of 109 is predicted with similar wind conditions as Thursday.

Saturday will be nearly identical conditions with some slight relief expected starting Sunday with a projected high of 106.

Cooling stations will be open across Clark County during the excessive heat wave.

Among precautions to follow during excessive heat include:

— Drink plenty of water.

— Stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

— Check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

— Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Precipitation 1.90” short

The official precipitation total at the airport is 0.16 of an inch compared with a norm by June 9 of 2.06 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.