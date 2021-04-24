Red flag warning issued for Las Vegas region through Sunday

A forecast of winds gusting to 40 mph on Saturday and up to 50 mph on Sunday has prompted a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas winds could gust to 40 mph on Saturday, April 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A forecast of winds gusting to 40 mph on Saturday and up to 50 mph on Sunday has prompted a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

The warning runs from 11 a.m. Saturday to 8 pm Sunday for Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona.

Southwest winds gusting 40-50 mph can be expected across parts of southeast California, southern Nevada and northwest Arizona late this morning through this evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 AM until 11 PM PDT. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/9Bko1PFvOw — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 24, 2021

South-southwest winds of 15-24 mph on Saturday will sometimes gust to 40 before increasing a bit more Sunday, said the warning.

Low humidity of 7-15% on Saturday and slightly higher on Sunday will mean any ignition could allow fire to spread rapidly.

The Las Vegas high Saturday should rise to about 86. Sunday will see a high of 79.

There is a 30% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies on Monday. The high will be near 69.

The wind combined with pollen is causing issues for many people. Grass pollen is rated high for Saturday with tree pollen in the moderate category and ragweed is listed as low. But pollen issues should remain elevated for several days, according to weather.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.