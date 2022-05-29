Red flag warning runs through Sunday

Red flag warnings will continue Sunday in the Las Vegas region before calmer conditions are forecast.

Winds could gusts could reach 40 mph on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions will continue red flag warnings for another day in the Las Vegas region.

The warning runs from noon to 8 p.m. Monday. Steady Saturday winds of 20 to 25 mph that gusted into the 30s at Harry Reid International Airport are also forecast for Sunday.

Gusty SW winds today & NW winds tomorrow will impact your outdoor plans with Wind Advisories hoisted across the region. ⚠️ Crosswinds expected on Hwy 395 south of Olancha & portions of I-15. Dust may reduce visibility at times.#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/oVDEWAmdQL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 28, 2022

Patchy blowing sand and flying debris is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended and the National Weather Service urged residents to heed all fire restrictions. Lake waves will cause poor boating conditions.

The Sunday high temperature should be near 89 in Las Vegas. West/northwest winds of 10 to 13 mph will gust into the 20s.

Sunday night winds could gust as high as 26 mph while the Monday low will be around 63.

The Memorial Day high will be near 84, and winds are expected to drop to single digit velocity.

Conditions will warm starting with a high of 89 Tuesday before rising to 101 on Thursday.

