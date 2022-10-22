Red Rock Canyon records 65 mph gust as cold front whistles into valley

Potentially hazardous wind conditions were spread across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday. Flight arrival delays averaging 75 minutes were reported at the airport.

The Strip is hammered with high winds and dust on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. Potentially hazardous wind conditions were spread across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Blowing dust caused by winds of 30-40 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gusting winds have reached 65 mph at Red Rock Canyon so far on Saturday afternoon, just like the National Weather Service predicted.

“The window for the strongest winds is from 5 to about 7 p.m.,” said meteorologist John Adair, noting that gusts and sustained winds could increase through the afternoon.

The 65 mph gust was recorded at Red Rock around 1:35 p.m. Harry Reid International Airport had a gust of 45 mph while Nellis Air Force Base had topped out at 52 mph as of 2:15 p.m.

“We have sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph across the valley,” Adair said. “Nellis is a bit of an outlier with sustained winds of 44 mph.”

When the cold front arrives, expected around 7 p.m., Adair said winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest and should settle around 25 to 30 mph by 9 p.m.

The weather service did not have reports of any damage, but most mountain ranges around the valley were obscured by dust early in the afternoon.

Delays at airport

Departing travelers were encountering gate hold and taxi delays of 30 to 45 minutes, which were increasing as of 3:30 p.m.

Arrival delays that had been averaging 15 minutes or less were rising with flight arrivals delayed an average of 75 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. A traffic management program was in place, keeping some flights destined for Las Vegas holding before departure.

Travelers were advised to contact their airlines.

Festival opener scrubbed

The winds also caused the first day of the When We Were Young music festival planned for the Las Vegas Festival Grounds to be called off.

Also, a beer festival scheduled for downtown was called off on Friday.

A Saturday high temperature of 83 at the airport was reached shortly before 2 p.m.

Take precuations

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, says the weather service.

Motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially when handling a high profile vehicle. Outdoor objects need to be secured.

Saturday night will bring a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Patchy blowing dust could occur before midnight. The night will be partly cloudy with a Sunday morning low around 55.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 67. The Monday morning low could be near 48.

Highs early next week will be around 70 with lows in the upper 40s.

Dust advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Saturday to advise residents and construction sites of possible elevated levels of blowing dust because of the forecast of high winds.

Airborne dust is a form of air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

Planned outage on Mount Charleston

Nearly 500 customers will be without power part of the weekend in Kyle Canyon as NV Energy conducts an planned outage because of high winds.

A Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) will affect about 470 customers when power is turned off in the Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak zones on Saturday starting between 7 and 11 a.m. and lasting until Sunday at 10 a.m., said the utility.

The outage is designed to prevent electricity from transmission lines from starting fires.

NV Energy will provide a customer resource center at The Retreat at Charleston Peak, 2755 Kyle Canyon Road. It will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until power is restored.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

