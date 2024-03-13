Red Rock gust of 55 mph tops windy Las Vegas Valley

Rain is possible tonight in the valley while the Spring Mountains may receive 4 to 8 inches of snow, says the National Weather Service.

A hiker stands with his dog as he takes photographs of the view from the Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Winds may gust to 50 mph on Thursday, March 14, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip brave gusts as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Winds may gust to 50 mph on Thursday, March 14, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ire-Lynn Rettinger, 2, plays with her brother Aiden, 16, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Some snow is possible in the Spring Mountains on Friday, March 15, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 2:34 a.m. blast of 55 mph at Red Rock tops the charts for winds that are gusting across much of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

The North Las Vegas Airport recorded a gust of 45 mph at 4:53 a.m. while Harry Reid International Airport logged a gust of 41 mph at 10:56 a.m. Henderson reached 36 mph just before noon.

The Las Vegas airport had a high temperature of 55 at 1:40 p.m.

The gusts are likely to decrease a bit, dropping to around 30 mph overnight and back to 15-25 mph on Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

The snow continues to fall pic.twitter.com/DMhelvkPyj — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 14, 2024

Snow of 4-8 inches is possible in Kyle and Lee canyons tonight, with the snow line dropping to about 5,000 feet.

Some widespread rain is possible in the valley this evening, Stessman said.

Secure the garbage cans and be prepared for strong north winds gusting 40-55 mph across much of our region tonight through Thursday and Thursday night before decreasing Friday morning. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/X3NJmvt0OG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 13, 2024

The forecast of steady north winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph from Wednesday night into early Friday prompted Clark County to issue an an air quality dust advisory.

The elevated winds are likely to aggravate conditions for those who suffer from allergies. Pollen counts are extremely high now.

Winds are expected to increase Wednesday evening and last until early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory runs from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Clark County issued a dust advisory to “advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in our area” effective Wednesday night into Thursday morning because of the forecast.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

— Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.

Friday is forecast to bring a 30 percent chance of showers to the central valley with partly sunny skies and high near 59. North winds of 10-15 mph may gust to 21 mph.

The west side of the valley has a 40 percent chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Friday then a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.