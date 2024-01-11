38°F
Red Rock says Scenic Drive closed due to ice on road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 5:20 am
 
Updated January 11, 2024 - 6:53 am
Snow is seen on a vehicle near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some Las Vegas residents are waking up to a white Thursday as snow has fallen in parts of the valley this morning.

Those residing near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin reported waking up to snow Thursday morning, as did those who call the Anthem area home.

The National Weather Service at about 3:15 a.m. shared on Twitter/X that it had received photos from people in the northwest valley that showed a dusting of new snow on grassy surfaces.

Red Rock Canyon shared on social media at about 6:48 s.m. that the area’s Scenic Loop will be closed “until further notice due to ice on the road causing a safety hazard.”

Red Rock noted that the road to the visitor center is free of ice, so the facility would open at 8 a.m.

In Northern Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo advised that he has ordered all state executive branch government officers to remain closed Thursday in multiple counties due to severe weather and dangerous road conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

