Reid airport sees flight delays as storm blows into Las Vegas

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Luxor is seen after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Main Street hotel-casino parking sign was damaged due to high winds in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skies begin to clear at sunset after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power lines were knocked down by high winds on Koval Lane by Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitruck lays across Saint Rose Parkway, near Interstate 15, blocking multiple lanes on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians struggle against the wind on the Strip on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flights to Las Vegas will be delayed for about an hour due to strong winds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

From 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, departures to Harry Reid International Airport will be delayed on average 56 minutes due to wind, the FAA said in an advisory.

The advisory listed departures within 1,400 nautical miles of Las Vegas as being affected by delays.

Earlier tonight, the FAA issued a brief ground stop at Reid.

“The ground stop was from 6:38 to 8 p.m, ” the FAA’s Ian Gregor said. “It only applied to LAS-bound departures from airports within about an hour’s flying time from LAS.”

According to the National Weather Service the highest wind gusts were expected between 8 p.m. Tuesday and midnight.

Winds are blowing here at our office – look at that flag go! Gusts will intensify going into the evening. 🌬️ 🇺🇸 🏠 #vegasweather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/Ut1EZ8xRCj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 22, 2023

High wind warning

Remember the windstorm that battered Las Vegas in March 2017? Tuesday’s storm could be another one for the history books.

The 2017 event grounded airline flights, flipped semi-trucks, toppled light poles onto cars and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the valley. Some parts of the valley experienced wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.

In a Monday tweet, the National Weather Service said Tuesday’s storm “won’t be exactly the same,” but it’s going to get pretty gusty.

A high wind warning expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Expect southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, the agency said.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for tonight and into early Wednesday.

The Nevada Department of Transportation issued a wind alert for Interstate 11. Vehicles over 9 feet are advised to take caution while driving on the highway.

In addition to blowing dust, downed trees and power lines are possible. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Power outages

Multiple outages were reported Tuesday evening, impacting 1,000 people, with a single outage impacting about 800 NVEnergy customers.

NVEnergy encouraged people who encounter downed power lines to avoid touching the linr and to call 911. Power outages can be reported at nvenergy.com/outage or by calling 702-402-5555.

“Due to the length and potential impact of this event, outage times may be longer than usual while crews repair damage,” the company said in a news release. “Additionally, crews may need to access powerlines or other NV Energy assets in backyards or on private property to make emergency repairs.”

NVEnergy reminded customers that employees and contractors always wear indentification badges while in the field, and customers may ask for identification if they’re unsure if someone is an employee.

🌬️ In case you missed it, it is going to be very windy in the Las Vegas Valley Tue -Wed. But just how windy could it get? The following loop shows the probabilities for wind gusts greater than 50, 55, 60, 65, & 70 mph for different areas of the Vegas Valley. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/mlnHGz8tUo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 20, 2023

The highest velocity winds are expected on higher terrain, including the Spring Mountains and the Mojave Desert north of Interstate 15.

In Las Vegas, there is a slight chance of rain showers after 10 p.m., mixing with snow after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds overnight into Wednesday could reach 55 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, the weather service said.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be below normal after the storm moves east.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.