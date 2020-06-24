Relief from intense Las Vegas heat about 5-6 days away

A break from the Las Vegas heat spell is on its way — but you’ll have to wait until early next week for it.

The forecast high is 107 for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. A plane prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Relief from the Las Vegas heat spell is on its way —but you’ll have to wait several days for it.

“It is a potent weather system from the Pacific Northwest,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. “The winds will start on Saturday and then we will have widespread gusts up to 40 mph on Sunday, possibly higher.”

The actual cold front is expected to move through Las Vegas on Monday and temperatures will drop into the low 90s for highs starting Monday.

“It will be nice,” Kryston said.

Until then, the heat will continue.

After a high of 108 at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, the high on Wednesday will be around 107 with winds of 5-11 mph.

Thursday will likely top out about 107 while Friday’s projected high is 106, says the weather service.

“There is a weak weather system moving through Thursday and Friday, but it will only drop the highs a degree or two,” Kryston said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.