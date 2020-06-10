Respite from Las Vegas heat about to come to an end

A break from hot weather conditions is about to come to an end as high pressure takes over from a cold front that came through the Las Vegas Valley early this week.

The Las Vegas Valley will see high temperatures in the mid-90s on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Guests enjoy the nice, cool waters of the pool at The Strat on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The high Wednesday should reach 96, just a degree below the average. The sky will be sunny and winds will be light, about 5-10 mph. The overnight low will be about 72, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

“We need to enjoy the little temperate breaks,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe. “Pretty soon it will just be in the 100s.”

The Thursday high will rise to 103 with a 102 projected for Friday.

“We’ll have some winds starting Friday as another front comes through,” Boothe said. “It should be a good weekend for outdoor activity without the oppressing heat conditions.”

The forecast for Saturday is 93 with a 95 on Sunday.

Next week will see a return to 100 degrees plus highs.

