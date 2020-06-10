Respite from Las Vegas heat nearly over

The Las Vegas Valley’s break from hot weather is about to end as high pressure takes over following an early week cold front.

The Las Vegas Valley will see high temperatures in the mid-90s on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Wednesday should reach 96, a degree below average. The sky will be sunny and winds will be about 5 to 10 mph. The overnight low will be about 72, according to the National Weather Service.

“We need to enjoy the little temperate breaks,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said. “Pretty soon it will just be in the 100s.”

Thursday’s high will rise to 103, followed by 102 on Friday.

“We’ll have some winds starting Friday as another front comes through,” Boothe said. “It should be a good weekend for outdoor activity without the oppressing heat conditions.”

The forecast for Saturday is 93, with 95 on Sunday.

Next week will see a return to 100-plus highs.

