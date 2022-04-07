Rising heat will give way to cooler, windy conditions in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will feel some heat heading into the weekend before windy and chilly conditions return, according to the National Weather Service.

Rick Clennan of Las Vegas adjusts his helmet as he prepares to ride his bike after taking a break at Red Rock overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. High temperatures in Las Vegas will reach into the low 90s by Saturday, April 9, 2022, before falling sharply early next week, says the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas will feel another dose of summer Friday and Saturday before a dip back into spring late in the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to feel like we are gearing up for summer and then Mother Nature is going to correct us,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “We’ll be up for 92 on Saturday and then it will cool off quite a bit.”

Thursday’s high should be near 85 before a 90 on Friday and 92 on Saturday. The gusty winds felt Tuesday and Wednesday will largely be absent with winds up to 12 mph. The sky will be sunny and morning lows will be around 60.

The potent cold weather front that arrives Sunday will drop the high to the low 50s and then create winds gusting to 40 mph or better on Monday, Boucher said, adding that the developing forecast could show winds of 50 mph.

“It’s a big low pressure system from the north, the same as we get during the winter,” Boucher said. “In the summer they are far and few between so we’re not out of the spring pattern just yet.”

Any moisture would be very limited, he said. The morning low will be in the low 40s by Wednesday.

