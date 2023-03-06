Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas

Warming temperatures and lack of wind or precipitation will make it feel more like spring this week, says the National Weather Service.

Winter may lose its grasp on the Las Vegas Valley this week with temperatures rising to the 70s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Winter in Las Vegas may be coming to an end, based on the National Weather Service forecast for the coming week.

Monday will feel much like recent days with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 59, but winds will only be about 9-11 mph. That’s less than half of Sunday’s wind speeds.

After a Tuesday low near 38 rising to a high near 62, daily high temperatures will gradually warm into the low 70s by the weekend with lows around 50.

Snowfall this season at Lee Canyon remains at 217 inches at Rabbit Peak after a weekend without snow.

