46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Winter may lose its grasp on the Las Vegas Valley this week with temperatures rising to the 70s ...
Winter may lose its grasp on the Las Vegas Valley this week with temperatures rising to the 70s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Winter in Las Vegas may be coming to an end, based on the National Weather Service forecast for the coming week.

Monday will feel much like recent days with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 59, but winds will only be about 9-11 mph. That’s less than half of Sunday’s wind speeds.

After a Tuesday low near 38 rising to a high near 62, daily high temperatures will gradually warm into the low 70s by the weekend with lows around 50.

Snowfall this season at Lee Canyon remains at 217 inches at Rabbit Peak after a weekend without snow.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
Titus taking a swing at archaic tax reporting threshold for slots
2
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding
3
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
Wahlberg’s $14.5M bungalow leads 2022 new home luxury
4
‘Desert Monkey King’ artist comes forward
‘Desert Monkey King’ artist comes forward
5
Whitmer ousted as Monroe-Moreno wins control of Nevada Democratic Party
Whitmer ousted as Monroe-Moreno wins control of Nevada Democratic Party
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Rare March snowstorm blankets parts of Las Vegas region
Rare March snowstorm blankets parts of Las Vegas region
Chilly Las Vegas conditions should warm by Sunday
Chilly Las Vegas conditions should warm by Sunday
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm