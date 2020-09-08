Rising winds, falling temperatures arriving in Las Vegas

Las Vegas residents can expect increasing winds and falling temperatures Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region.

The sun, clouded by smoke from wildfires in California, sets behind Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Sky conditions should be clearing some on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

(National Weather Service)

Las Vegas residents can expect increasing winds and falling temperatures Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into the region.

“Winds are rising in northern and central Nevada right now,” National Weather meteorologist Jen Varian said shorty before 5 a.m. “Winds will gust between 30 and 35 mph by mid-morning.”

After a high of 106 on Monday, temperatures were steadily dropping early Tuesday with an 87 reading at 5 a.m.

No rain is forecast from the cold front, and the forecast high for Tuesday is 85. The overnight low will drop to about 65 with wind gusts up to 28 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 80.

“Unfortunately, this (cool down) will be pretty brief,” Varian said. “We’ll be back into the 90s by Friday and triple digits by the weekend.

Gusts up to 60 mph

A high wind warning is active from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. Tuesday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are forecast.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected, said the weather service warning. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will make boating hazardous.

The warning will revert to an advisory on Wednesday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

It's been bone-dry here in the Desert Southwest. 🌵😖 If you combine dry conditions with windy conditions, the result is HIGH fire danger. ⚠️🔥

The Red Flag Warning is to bring awareness to the high potential for wildfire starts Tuesday. Heed all fire restrictions!

Red flag warning

A warning about increased fire dangers covers most of the region until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong northerly winds will increase as the cold front sweeps south through the region, especially late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Widespread winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and possible localized gusts up to 50 mph possible. Humidity levels of 6-12% and dry conditions will mean any fires that begin will likely spread rapidly.

