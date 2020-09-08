81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Rising winds, falling temperatures arriving in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2020 - 5:13 am
 
Updated September 8, 2020 - 5:33 am

Las Vegas residents can expect increasing winds and falling temperatures Tuesday morning as a cold front moves into the region.

“Winds are rising in northern and central Nevada right now,” National Weather meteorologist Jen Varian said shorty before 5 a.m. “Winds will gust between 30 and 35 mph by mid-morning.”

After a high of 106 on Monday, temperatures were steadily dropping early Tuesday with an 87 reading at 5 a.m.

No rain is forecast from the cold front, and the forecast high for Tuesday is 85. The overnight low will drop to about 65 with wind gusts up to 28 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 80.

“Unfortunately, this (cool down) will be pretty brief,” Varian said. “We’ll be back into the 90s by Friday and triple digits by the weekend.

Gusts up to 60 mph

A high wind warning is active from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. Tuesday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are forecast.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected, said the weather service warning. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will make boating hazardous.

The warning will revert to an advisory on Wednesday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

Red flag warning

A warning about increased fire dangers covers most of the region until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong northerly winds will increase as the cold front sweeps south through the region, especially late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Widespread winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and possible localized gusts up to 50 mph possible. Humidity levels of 6-12% and dry conditions will mean any fires that begin will likely spread rapidly.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$552K straight flush jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
Parts of Las Vegas Strip packed with visitors on Labor Day weekend
3
22-mile backup on I-15 toward California down to 8-mile headache
22-mile backup on I-15 toward California down to 8-mile headache
4
1 more day of Las Vegas heat before winds, 30-degree plunge arrive
1 more day of Las Vegas heat before winds, 30-degree plunge arrive
5
Poker player, commentator Mike Sexton dies at 72
Poker player, commentator Mike Sexton dies at 72
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Valley is included in an excessive heat warning that begins Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 ...
Las Vegas heat wave could set holiday records
By / RJ

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 111 for Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Additional day shelters will be open through the long weekend.