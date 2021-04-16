Rising winds only blemish on pleasant Las Vegas weekend

Other than some increasing breezes, Las Vegas may have its best spring weekend yet starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

While recent weekends have had highs well above normal, a Friday high temperature of 78 is forecast with light northeast winds and a sunny sky.

Saturday will be a tad cooler with a high around 76, and winds that could gust up to 21 mph.

“It’s a small system moving east that is associated with the front we had earlier in the week,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Sunday will see winds up to 30 mph and a high near 80.

After the weekend, temperatures will warm into the mid-80s for highs. Overnight lows will be around 60.

