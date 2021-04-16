56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Rising winds only blemish on pleasant Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2021 - 3:59 am
 
Las Vegas weekend weather will see highs in the upper 70s with some increasing winds Saturday, ...
Las Vegas weekend weather will see highs in the upper 70s with some increasing winds Saturday, April 17, 2021, and Sunday, April, 18, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Despite some increasing breezes, Las Vegas may have its best spring weekend yet starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

While recent weekends have had highs well above normal, a Friday high temperature of 78 is forecast with light northeast winds and a sunny sky.

Saturday will be a tad cooler with a high around 76, and winds that could gust up to 21 mph.

“It’s a small system moving east that is associated with the front we had earlier in the week,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Sunday will see winds up to 30 mph and a high near 80.

After the weekend, temperatures will warm into the mid-80s for highs. Overnight lows will be around 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip
2
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
New program offers down payment help for first-time homebuyers
3
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
Home for sale offers peek into one of Las Vegas’ exclusive neighborhoods
4
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
Ann-Margret recalls ‘Wow!’ moment, Elvis in UNLV Hall of Fame event
5
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
What it may cost to ride Vegas Loop to local hot spots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST