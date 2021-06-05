Rising winds to signal end of record Las Vegas heat — after Saturday

A high pressure system over the Las Vegas region should begin to weaken starting Saturday, bringing a bit of relief from record heat.

Frank John Laveglia of Las Vegas cools off in a fountain in front of Caesars Palace on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, June 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A high pressure system over the Las Vegas region should begin to weaken starting Saturday, bringing a bit of relief from record heat, according to the National Weather Service.

“The high pressure is going to weaken and so temperatures are going to drop into the mid-90s by Tuesday,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place through today for portions of the area with several records once again in jeopardy. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/X8dx0MdrwD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2021

However, the excessive heat warning that began in the middle of the week has been extended through 5 p.m. Saturday. A high of 108 is forecast for Las Vegas, a degree short of the 109 record set in 2016.

The Friday high at McCarran International Airport tied the record for the day at 109.

Heat across the region will remain at record levels with highs of 105 to 114 with a projected zenith of 119 at Death Valley.

Winds will be on the rise through the weekend starting Saturday afternoon.

“It will be gusty a bit today and a little bit more tomorrow,” Gorelow said. “We’ll sees gusts to 30 mph and it will stay windy or breezy through the week.”

The Sunday high should be about 104 with a 98 projected for Monday and 95 on Tuesday.

Heat stroke or exhaustion, call 911

The high temperatures raise the chances for heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Such conditions warrant calling 911 for assistance.

On Tuesday afternoon, Clark County officials opened daytime cooling stations at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown.

Two centers are also open in Laughlin, where temperatures could reach 111-115 degrees along the Colorado River.

Valley cooling stations

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7:00am-6:00 pm M-F.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8:00am-6:00pm M-F.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11:00am-6:00pm M-F.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6:00am-8:00pm M-F.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00am-8:00pm M-F.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7:00am-6:00pm M-F.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6:00-7:00am breakfast pantry, 8:00-10:00am grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: 12:00-3:00 pm M-F.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040.

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8:00am-2:45pm Mon-Fri.

In a Twitter post, the weather service advised people to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

