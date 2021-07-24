85°F
Risk of Las Vegas storms rises through the weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
The chances of rain are expected to increase through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. A car drives on U.S. Route 93 near Boulder City, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as dark clouds drift. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A potentially wet and stormy monsoon weekend in Las Vegas may stretch into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

“There is a good chance of storms Saturday afternoon through the evening,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “The odds are even better Sunday and into Sunday night and even possibly Monday.”

Those with outdoor plans later in the weekend are advised to be alert to weather conditions, Nickerson said.

The forecast Saturday high temperature is 103 with light variable winds. The chance of showers and storms is officially listed at 20 percent after 1 p.m., running until about 10 p.m.

Sunday will have a high near 99 with a 20 percent chance of rain rising to 40 percent Sunday night.

Monday precipitation chances are pegged at 60 percent with a high near 94.

”McCarran International Airport has received 1.08 inches of rain so far this year, compared to a normal of 2.37 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
