89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Risk of rain or storms remains in Las Vegas forecast for 1 more day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
There is a small chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 18, 2022, according to ...
There is a small chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Shoppers take cover beneath an umbrella in a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There’s a slight chance of morning and evening showers or thunderstorms in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

The best chance of spotty showers is before 11 a.m. and then after noon. The odds are listed at 20 percent. Monday evening showers before 11 p.m. are calculated at 10 percent.

The Monday high should be near 106 with light and variable winds.

No rain is mentioned in the Tuesday forecast.

After a morning low near 88, the high should reach about 108. Winds will again be light.

Conditions will be similar each day of the week before moderating to a high near 103 on Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
Police: No shooting on Las Vegas Strip; broken glass caused panic
2
4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
4 killed when 2 planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
3
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck elope in Las Vegas: ‘We did it’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck elope in Las Vegas: ‘We did it’
4
North Las Vegas officer kills daughter, then self, police say
North Las Vegas officer kills daughter, then self, police say
5
Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event
Norwegian poker pro wins WSOP Main Event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST