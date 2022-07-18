Risk of rain or storms remains in Las Vegas forecast for 1 more day

Albeit slim odds, showers in the valley are forecast for a fourth consecutive day on Monday.

There is a small chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Shoppers take cover beneath an umbrella in a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There’s a slight chance of morning and evening showers or thunderstorms in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

The best chance of spotty showers is before 11 a.m. and then after noon. The odds are listed at 20 percent. Monday evening showers before 11 p.m. are calculated at 10 percent.

The Monday high should be near 106 with light and variable winds.

📸 When looking through area webcams to get intel on the monsoon storms this afternoon, we found an epic shot of this bird on monsoon storm watch! #nvwx@NWSReno we didn't know you were enlisting #weatherbirds! Photo courtesy of @NVSeismoLab! pic.twitter.com/CProzzjhB3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 18, 2022

No rain is mentioned in the Tuesday forecast.

After a morning low near 88, the high should reach about 108. Winds will again be light.

Conditions will be similar each day of the week before moderating to a high near 103 on Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.