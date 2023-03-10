Rockfall closes US 95 north of Las Vegas; flooding hits northern Nye County

Storms moving across California into Nevada are probably behind a major rockfall that has closed US 95 south of Hawthorne and caused flooding in northern Nye County.

Rock covers US 95 near Walker Lake between Schurz and Hawthorne, Nev., on Friday, March 10, 2023. Crews were working to clear at least one lane of the major Reno-Las Vegas route as soon as possible, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. (Mineral County Sheriff's Office)

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect U.S. 95 to remain closed temporarily in the Walker Lake area following major rockfall across the highway.

Within hours of the Friday morning event, the Nevada Department of Transportation teamed up with a local construction contractor to begin rock removal. While no exact time of reopening is known, crews will be working to safely reopen the highway to at least one lane of travel as soon as safe.

US 95 was closed between Schurz and Hawthorne near Walker Lake. Large boulders were covering the pavement. Hawthorne is 314 miles northwest of Las Vegas

“While the highway has the potential to remain closed through the coming days, NDOT is already working to remove rock and reopen the highway as soon as possible,” a new release Friday afternoon from NDOT stated.

The section of highway is traveled by more than 4,000 drivers a day.

The areas of Ione, Yomba Reservation and Railroad Valley are experiencing flooding as of Friday afternoon, according to Nye County.

“Information is that there are no passable roads in or out of the areas. Northern Nye County Search and Rescue is on stand-by,” an emailed news release stated. “Emergency Management is working on getting tractors for rescue/evacuation if necessary. Shelter in place and call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office or EMS for emergencies.

Heavy rain began Thursday in the Bay Area and an atmospheric river of rain and snow was expected to hit central California and the Sierra Mountains through the weekend. Some mountain passes are expected to get 100 inches of snow or more.

Wind, rain in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, rain was falling with the Red Rock Canyon area receiving nearly a third of an inch as of 4 p.m. Mount Charleston had logged 1.26 inches in the 6 hours up to 4 p.m. While Harris Springs had recorded .71 of an inch.

High winds were forecast to buffet all of the Las Vegan region Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph are listed in a wind advisory that runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Higher elevations could see gusts to 65 mph.

Unsettled weather is on tap for the end of the week, with Snow in the Sierra, rain potentially causing flooding in the Owens Valley, and gusty winds across the Mojave Desert, southern Nevada, and northwest Arizona. Use caution if traveling through Saturday. #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/NPkoIzbb7Y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 9, 2023

The “strongest winds will occur downwind of terrain features where down-slope wind enhancement is expected,” the advisory states. “The western and southern Las Vegas Valley and Red Rock Canyon areas will (be) favored for the strongest wind gusts … as well as the US 95 corridor between Las Vegas and Desert Rock.”

Motorists are urged to be extra careful if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured, the weather service noted. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible.

Isolated showers possible

The central Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of isolated showers as early as 3 a.m. Friday with patchy blowing dust after noon. The high should be near 72.

Blowing dust is also possible from 9 to 11 p.m.. Overnight winds of 18-22 could gust to 33 mph.

The Saturday morning low will be near 58 before rising to a high near 74. Wind gusts will remain strong on Saturday.

Sunday should see a high near 75 with slightly higher temperatures through Tuesday.

This is the first time I can ever recall seeing the National Weather Service forecast FOUR major mountain passes in California to see over 100 inches of snow from one storm. Just humongous snow totals. pic.twitter.com/JtQfM8Rvoa — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 9, 2023

Sierra snow may be massive

Snowfall in the Sierra Mountains along the California-Nevada line could be massive.

The weather service is predicting 100 inches of snow or more in four mountain passes — Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes — as well as 60 to 80 inches in Donner Pass.

The Sierra Nevada is about to see up to another 10-15 feet of snow above 8,000 feet in just the next 7 days. Up to 10 feet of snow could fall just through Sunday above 9,000 feet! Keep in mind California's snowpack is already one of the biggest in modern history. pic.twitter.com/LwvJB6EQAp — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 9, 2023

The area has been hit by massive snow already and this storm includes an atmospheric river with heavy rainfall anticipated.

With back-to-back storms to hit California, state officials are scrambling to make strategic releases from key reservoirs in hopes of preventing a repeat of the deadly flooding that killed nearly two dozen people in January.

At least 10 rivers are forecast to overflow from the incoming “Pineapple Express” storm, which is expected to drop warm, heavy, snow-melting rain as it moves from the Central Coast toward the southern Sierra beginning Thursday night into Saturday.

Among them are rivers that flooded at the start of the year, when nine atmospheric river storms pummeled the state. The waterways include the Cosumnes River near Sacramento, where more than a dozen levee breaches sent floodwaters onto roadways and low-lying areas, trapping drivers and contributing to at least three deaths along Highway 99.

“This is a very dynamic system,” Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said at a briefing Thursday. “Rivers and creeks can rise very quickly, and so it does have the potential to be a dangerous situation, particularly in areas that had experienced flooding before.”

The Bay Area was receiving heavy rain Thursday night. San Jose was evacuating some homeless people along several creeks, streams and low areas, according to KRON-4.

Lee Canyon at 217 inches

No snow has fallen at Lee Canyon in the past 48 hours, but some was expected Thursday overnight and again on Tuesday. The resort in the Spring Mountains has recorded 217 inches at Rabbit Peak this season and has a 95-inch base.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.