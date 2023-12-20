52°F
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival

Slight chance of rain for Wednesday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Rain chances in Las Vegas may increase Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, through Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A man bicycles in the rain on East Carson Avenue on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cold front off the Pacific Coast is forecast to slowly move southwest, perhaps bringing rain to the Las Vegas Valley in the days leading into the weekend before Christmas.

After a mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 65, the chance of rain begin Wednesday evening with the National Weather Service calling for a 20 percent chance of rain or showers after 10 p.m.

Cloudy skies will keep the Thursday low in the upper 40s before a 30 percent chance of showers mainly after 10 a.m. Rain chances will elevate to about 60 percent Thursday night.

The greatest chance of showers is 80 percent on Friday when the high will be near 61.

Showers chances will linger on Saturday before a clear Sunday with a high near 56.

The Christmas Day high is expected to be around 56 with a sunny sky.

Harry Reid International Airport has received 4.53 inches of precipitation so far this year, about a half-inch above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

