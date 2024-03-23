Saturday afternoon gusts approaching 50 mph, may get stronger

Residents should secure all outdoor objects and be prepared from downed tree limbs and possible power outages.

Winds may gust to 55 mph on Saturday, March 23, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Saturday afternoon wind gusts have already reached closed to 50 mph in the Las Vegas Valley.

Red Rock tops the list with a gust of 47 mph, but Harry Reid International Airport recorded one of 46 while the North Las Vegas Airport logged a top gust of 44 mph. Henderson Executive Airport was getting fewer gusts with the highest at 37 mph as of 3 p.m.

A weather service wind advisory runs from 8 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. The strongest winds are expected late Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Clark County has also issued a dust advisory for the day.

The Saturday forecast calls for patchy, blowing dust after 11 a.m. with a mostly sunny sky and high temperature near 70.

Cities included in the wind advisory include Henderson, Primm, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Searchlight, Boulder City and Cal-Nev-Ari.

Winds will stay nearly as strong overnight into Sunday. Gusts to 30 mph Sunday are possible. The high temperature in the central valley is expected to be about 64.

The Monday high should be near 69.

No significant precipitation is forecast for the valley, but some could occur in higher elevations.

Tree pollen remains very high.

