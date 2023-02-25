Saturday afternoon rain likely in Las Vegas; up to 2 feet of snow in mountains

Rain is an 80 percent possibility in Las Vegas, primarily Saturday afternoon into evening. Up to 2 feet of snow is expected in area mountains

A helicopter flys over the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area where scenic loop is temporarily closed to motor vehicles due to snow and ice on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lee Canyon was receiving snow Friday night after getting 4 inches on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. UP to 2 feet is expected this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Lee Canyon)

A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls at Mammoth Mountain, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Christian Pondella/Mammoth Mountain via AP)

Good news for some runners. Not so much for the others.

Saturday afternoon into the evening is the most likely time for rain in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The 5K race that is part of the weekend Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

“We don’t expect any snow in the valley, but definitely 1 to 2 feet in the mountains,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “The rain chances should be gone from the valley by daybreak Sunday.”

The Saturday high should be near 60 while winds of 9-13 mph could gust to 20 mph. The odds of precipitation are 80 percent.

Saturday night will have similar wind conditions and also an 80 percent chance of rain. The Sunday morning low will be near 35.

About 16,00 runners are expected in the Sunday half marathon and 5,000 are registered for a 10K race. Both begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Sunday high near 55 with south-southwest winds are forecast. Clouds will remain into Sunday evening.

Monday will be breezy with a high near 58 and the Tuesday low will be near 39.

Another storm system could bring precipitation to the area on Wednesday.

The Spring Mntns Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail & Old Mill snowplay areas will be CLOSED Sat Feb 25th due to the amount of snow predicted. Plows active on main hwys may not be able to keep up w/ long periods of snowfall. Visitors should use extreme caution! pic.twitter.com/rlA3t394Y9 — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) February 24, 2023

Saturday closures in Spring Mountains

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail and Old Mill play areas will be closed Saturday due to the amount of snow predicted. Plows active on main highways may not be able to keep up with long periods of snowfall. Visitors should use extreme caution.

All vehicles traveling to the Lee Canyon ski/snowboard areas will need chains or four-wheel drive. Parking restrictions will be enforced.

Lee Canyon’s Rabbit Peak received 4 inches of snow Thursday and it was snowing much of Friday. Heavy accumulation is expected Saturday, possibly up to 2 feet. More than 150 inches has fallen at the resort this season.

Winter storm watches and warnings

— Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon: Heavy snow through 4 a.m. Sunday with 1 to 2 feet expected. and higher totals above 7,000 feet. Winds up to 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on roads to Kyle and Lee Canyons. As well as, Route 160 at Mountain Springs Summit.

— Lincoln County: Snow from 6 to 12 inches with 1-2 feet in the mountains and passes above 5,500 feet. Winds gusting to 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Routes 93 and 375.

— Eastern Sierras & White Mountains of Inyo County: Accumulations of 2-4 feet expected through early Sunday with winds up to 60 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible into the Sierra and across Westgard Pass.

— Northwest Plateau & Northwest Deserts of Arizona: Winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Four to 10 inches with winds to 45 mph.

— Owens Valley (including Bishop): Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches through early Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Route 395. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

— Esmeralda and Central Nye counties: Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Locally up to 3 feet in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Death Valley National Park: Winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Eastern Mojave Desert: Heavy snow expected above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches until 4 a.m. Sunday.

— Northeastern Nye County: Heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valleys with 1 to 3 feet across mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

— Northwestern Nye County (including Round Mountain and Tonopah): Blizzard warning from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional accumulations of up to 8 inches in valleys. One to 3 feet of snow is expected in mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

