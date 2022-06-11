Saturday could see 2nd straight new daily high for Las Vegas

A daily record Las Vegas high that is 66 years old could fall Saturday, although the National Weather Service calls for a tie. No matter what, the heat continues.

Pedestrians enjoy the water misters near Beer Park on a hot day while walking the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s possible that a 66-year-old daily record Las Vegas high temperature could fall Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The June 11 record is 109, set in 1940 and 1956. The weather service is forecasting a high of 109.

Numerous daily records in jeopardy across the forecast area this weekend, as afternoon high temps reach 10 degrees above averages for early June. ⚠️ Find cooling station info @ClarkCountyNV.

Hydrate! Even when you're not thirsty!!#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/9jhL7xtzOI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 10, 2022

On Friday, the mercury at Harry Reid International Airport topped out at 109, surpassing the June 10 record of 108. It was the hottest day of the year so far.

Saturday conditions will resemble a blast furnace with south-southwest winds to 25 mph, the third day of an excessive heat warning.

#WeatherAlert: With the #ExcessiveHeatWarning for Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty, cooling stations are being opened across the area starting tomorrow for those who need a place to escape the hot temperatures. Please take caution if spending time outside.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/UR0IfuKMhb — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 8, 2022

Daytime cooling stations are open across Clark County to help those who may have a need for water and cooler air.

A Sunday low of 82 is forecast with the high rising to 106. South-southwest winds will again gust upward of 30 mph. A fire weather watch runs all day Sunday because of the winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

Monday will be cooler with a projected high of 97 with a 93 expected Tuesday.

