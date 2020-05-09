Saturday high in Las Vegas close to 100 before windy Sunday

A warm weekend with temperatures 12 to 14 degrees above normal is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Plenty of sunshine, light winds and a high near 99 are forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020, according the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A warm weekend with temperatures 12 to 14 degrees above normal is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The official Saturday high at McCarran International Airport is forecast at 99 although “some parts of the valley will reach 100 or so,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair.

Skies will be sunny and with will be 5 to 7 mph in the evening hours. The overnight low will be around 73 with continued light winds.

A low pressure front approaching the West Coast will push temperatures down a few degrees, Adair said. The high is expected to be about 98.

However, the front will kick up the winds from 15-20 mph in the morning to afternoon gusts as high as 28 mph.

The front will bring relief from the elevated temperatures, dropping Monday’s high to a projected 93, just 6 degrees above normal.

Red flag warning

A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range in Clark County as well as the high plateau of Mohave County in northwest Arizona.

The warning means there is a risk of lightning strikes to dry brush or timber with little or no precipitation and gusty, swirling winds. That makes wildfires possible in areas with relative low humidity.

No outdoor burning is advised and people in the areas need to heed all fire restrictions.

Excessive heat in Death Valley

An excessive heat warning was issued for Death Valley from noon to 8 p.m. The afternoon high will be about 110 at Furnace Creek, according to the weather service.

The warning means there is an increased potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or involved in outdoor activities.

