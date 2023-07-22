Saturday high record temperature may fall as heat wave continues

A bit of relief might show up next week, but it will be hard to notice as Las Vegas heat streak boils on.

A visitor braves the hot weather with an umbrella and ice cold drink on Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Monday, July 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The heat goes on. And on. It might alleviate soon, but will be hard to notice.

A Friday high of 113 at Harry Reid International Airport tied the record for the date sent in 1942.

The National Weather Service is calling for Saturday to rise to 116, which would surpass the record 114 for July 22, set in 1937.

The current streak of consecutive high temperatures at 110 or better will likely reach nine, a day short of the 10-day record in 1962.

A Sunday high of 110 or better appears very likely with the forecast at 113 (the record for the date is 115 in 1942).

The excessive heat warning has been extended to expire Sunday evening.

A high of 110 is expected Monday, which if reached, would push the streak to 11.

A 10 percent chance of isolated showers are forecast for Monday after 11 a.m.

Come Tuesday, the forecast calls for highs of 109 to 108 through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 80s.

